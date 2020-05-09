INDIA

1-MIN READ

National Investigation Agency Arrests Narco-terrorist from Sirsa

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

NIA, along with Punjab and Haryana police, arrested alleged a notorious narco-terrorist Ranjit Singh from Sirsa.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
The NIA said that the agency along with Punjab and Haryana police arrested Ranjit Singh, allegedly a notorious narco-terrorist, from Sirsa on Saturday as he was acting as a conduit for Pakistan-based groups to push drugs into India and the money generated was used for terror activities.

In a statement, National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesman said that the probe into a drug case led to the fact that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations were using narcotic trade to generate funds for terror activities in India.

The proceeds of narcotic trade were transferred to Kashmir valley through couriers and hawala channels for terrorist purposes, it said.

Singh, who has been on the run for nearly a year, was arrested from Sirsa, the statement said.

