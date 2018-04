National Law University (NLU) Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 Begins for Law Faculty Posts, Apply Before 5th May 2018

National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill Law Faculty positions has begun on the official website of NLU, Jodhpur - nlujodhpur.ac.in. The varsity aims to recruit outstanding candidates for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Teaching Assistant with specialization in Corporate Laws, Constitutional Law and Legal Methods. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ given in front of respective postsStep 4 – Fill in online application form and submitStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in/frontrecuritmentlist.php Professor (Law)Associate Professor (Law)Assistant Professor (Law)Teaching Assistant (Law)The eligibility criteria and pay scale for Faculty Positions (Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Teaching Assistant) would be as per UGC regulations, Service conditions & Remuneration as per University Service Regulations.