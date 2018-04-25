English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
National Law University (NLU) Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 Begins for Law Faculty Posts, Apply Before 5th May 2018
The varsity aims to recruit outstanding candidates for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Teaching Assistant with specialization in Corporate Laws, Constitutional Law and Legal Methods.
(Image for representation only)
National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill Law Faculty positions has begun on the official website of NLU, Jodhpur - nlujodhpur.ac.in.
The varsity aims to recruit outstanding candidates for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Teaching Assistant with specialization in Corporate Laws, Constitutional Law and Legal Methods. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for NLU Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 for Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Teaching Assistant?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ given in front of respective posts
Step 4 – Fill in online application form and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in/frontrecuritmentlist.php
NLU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Professor (Law)
Associate Professor (Law)
Assistant Professor (Law)
Teaching Assistant (Law)
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria and pay scale for Faculty Positions (Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Teaching Assistant) would be as per UGC regulations, Service conditions & Remuneration as per University Service Regulations.
Also Watch
The varsity aims to recruit outstanding candidates for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Teaching Assistant with specialization in Corporate Laws, Constitutional Law and Legal Methods. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for NLU Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 for Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Teaching Assistant?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ given in front of respective posts
Step 4 – Fill in online application form and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in/frontrecuritmentlist.php
NLU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Professor (Law)
Associate Professor (Law)
Assistant Professor (Law)
Teaching Assistant (Law)
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria and pay scale for Faculty Positions (Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Teaching Assistant) would be as per UGC regulations, Service conditions & Remuneration as per University Service Regulations.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Huawei P20 Pro First Impressions Review: All Flagship Elements Done Right
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai
- Avengers: Infinity War- A Brief Guide to the Infinity Stones And Why Thanos Wants Them
- When Coldplay's Chris Martin Sang Arijit Singh's Channa Mereya In Maiden India Concert
- Olympic Gold Remains Ultimate Dream, Says Bajrang Punia After Dominant Show in Gold Coast