GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

National Law University (NLU) Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 Begins for Law Faculty Posts, Apply Before 5th May 2018

The varsity aims to recruit outstanding candidates for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Teaching Assistant with specialization in Corporate Laws, Constitutional Law and Legal Methods.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 25, 2018, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
National Law University (NLU) Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 Begins for Law Faculty Posts, Apply Before 5th May 2018
(Image for representation only)
National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill Law Faculty positions has begun on the official website of NLU, Jodhpur - nlujodhpur.ac.in.

The varsity aims to recruit outstanding candidates for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Teaching Assistant with specialization in Corporate Laws, Constitutional Law and Legal Methods. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for NLU Jodhpur Recruitment 2018 for Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Teaching Assistant?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply’ given in front of respective posts
Step 4 – Fill in online application form and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.nlujodhpur.ac.in/frontrecuritmentlist.php

NLU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Professor (Law)
Associate Professor (Law)
Assistant Professor (Law)
Teaching Assistant (Law)

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria and pay scale for Faculty Positions (Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Teaching Assistant) would be as per UGC regulations, Service conditions & Remuneration as per University Service Regulations.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You