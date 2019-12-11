National-level Body Builder Among 2 Held for Robbing Shopkeeper at Gun Point in Delhi

New Delhi: Two persons, including a national level body builder, were arrested for allegedly robbing a shopkeeper at gun point in New Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rahul Chaudhary (27) and Vipin Gupta (21), are residents of Uttam Nagar, they said. Chaudhary is a national level bodybuilder who won "Mr Delhi" title from 2010 to 2017. He presides as a judge in various bodybuilding championships, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, two men on a scooter robbed one Deepak Bansal of Rs 4.69 lakh while he was going to a bank, he said. Bansal runs a departmental store and a dairy in Uttam Nagar, the officer added.

Following a tip-off, the two men were arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday, he said. The two have confessed their involvement in the crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse claimed.

During interrogation, Chaudhry told police that he needed money to participate in some international bodybuilding championships, the DCP said. Knowing that various shopkeepers go to deposit cash in banks on Monday afternoons, Chaudhary roped in his friend Gupta and planned to commit robbery, he said.

They borrowed a scooter, procured a pistol and then robbed Bansal, the DCP said. The duo wanted to loot another person to accumulate at least 10 lakh, but were nabbed before they could execute the plan, he said.

One pistol, four bullets, Rs 3,65,000 cash and one scooter were recovered from their possession, the police said.

