National-level Swimmer, Pursuing MBBS from Pune, Hangs Self; No Suicide Note Found

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
National-level Swimmer, Pursuing MBBS from Pune, Hangs Self; No Suicide Note Found
The incident came to light when Sahil Joshi's father tried to contact his son from office, but his calls went unanswered.
Representative image.
Loading...
Pune: A national-level swimmer from Pune in Maharashtra, Sahil Joshi, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Kothrud area, police said on Saturday.
According to police, Joshi, 21, hanged himself from the ceiling in his house on Friday afternoon when his parents were away. No suicide note was found at the spot, said an officer attached to Kothrud police station.
Police suspected a personal reason behind the extreme step. The deceased was pursuing MBBS from a city-based college.
The incident came to light when Joshi's father tried to contact his son from office, but his calls went unanswered, he said. Suspecting something amiss, Joshi's father rushed home, where he found his son hanging in one of the rooms, the officer said.
"The reason behind Joshi taking the extreme step is investigated. We have registered a case of accidental death," he added.
Meanwhile, Joshi's coach Manoj Erande said the deceased had participated in at least nine championships and won seven gold medals at the national level. "He was very talented swimmer. Backstroke swimming was his forte. We are in utter shock over the incident," said Erande.
According to police, Joshi, 21, hanged himself from the ceiling in his house on Friday afternoon when his parents were away. No suicide note was found at the spot, said an officer attached to Kothrud police station.
Police suspected a personal reason behind the extreme step. The deceased was pursuing MBBS from a city-based college.
The incident came to light when Joshi's father tried to contact his son from office, but his calls went unanswered, he said. Suspecting something amiss, Joshi's father rushed home, where he found his son hanging in one of the rooms, the officer said.
"The reason behind Joshi taking the extreme step is investigated. We have registered a case of accidental death," he added.
Meanwhile, Joshi's coach Manoj Erande said the deceased had participated in at least nine championships and won seven gold medals at the national level. "He was very talented swimmer. Backstroke swimming was his forte. We are in utter shock over the incident," said Erande.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kit Harrington's Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys Is Now a Desi Reaction Meme
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- ICC World Cup 2019 | See Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Holder
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results