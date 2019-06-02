Take the pledge to vote

National-level Swimmer, Pursuing MBBS from Pune, Hangs Self; No Suicide Note Found

The incident came to light when Sahil Joshi's father tried to contact his son from office, but his calls went unanswered.

PTI

Updated:June 2, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
National-level Swimmer, Pursuing MBBS from Pune, Hangs Self; No Suicide Note Found
Representative image.
Pune: A national-level swimmer from Pune in Maharashtra, Sahil Joshi, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Kothrud area, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Joshi, 21, hanged himself from the ceiling in his house on Friday afternoon when his parents were away. No suicide note was found at the spot, said an officer attached to Kothrud police station.

Police suspected a personal reason behind the extreme step. The deceased was pursuing MBBS from a city-based college.

The incident came to light when Joshi's father tried to contact his son from office, but his calls went unanswered, he said. Suspecting something amiss, Joshi's father rushed home, where he found his son hanging in one of the rooms, the officer said.

"The reason behind Joshi taking the extreme step is investigated. We have registered a case of accidental death," he added.

Meanwhile, Joshi's coach Manoj Erande said the deceased had participated in at least nine championships and won seven gold medals at the national level. "He was very talented swimmer. Backstroke swimming was his forte. We are in utter shock over the incident," said Erande.
