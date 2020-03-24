National Lockdown Starting Midnight To Contain Coronavirus: Here is the List of Do's and Don't's

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday imposed a nationwide lockdown starting midnight. This time the curfew will be stricter than before. Sources in the government said immediate FIRs will be issued against those found flouting the rules.

But citizens need not panic. Here is the list of services that you can avail and things that you cannot do.

Will any kind of public transport ply?

No public transport, including operation of private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, and e-rickshaws, among others will be permitted. Only DTC buses will operate at not more than 25% capacity to cater to personnel engaged in essential services. Movement of inter-state buses/trains/metro (DMRC) will be suspended.

Can I book Ola/Uber?

No, most states have a ban on public transport, including taxis. Some states allow taxis to allow to go to hospitals and airports.

Will private cars and two-wheelers be allowed?

Yes, but only for those travelling for essential purposes. You may be stopped at airports and questioned.

Can I walk my dog in my colony?

Yes, but avoid groups and stay out for long.

Will local stores operate?

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly bazaars, etc, will close their operations.

Will my maid or driver be able to come?

Yes, but it is advisable to stick to essential services. They may be questioned at check.

Will roads from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana be free to commute?

The motorable and unmotorable borders of NCT of Delhi with the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed.

Will I be able to buy petrol?

Yes, petrol pumps, LPG/oil agencies will continue to operate.

What if I have flight tickets for Delhi?

All domestic and international flights arriving to Delhi during this period will be suspended.

What about places of worship?

All religious places of any denomination will be closed.

Can I go to a hospital?

Yes, hospitals and medical stores will remain open.

What if I need medicines?

Chemist shops and pharmacies will be open.

Can I order items for delivery?

Yes, e-commerce of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipments, food items, groceries, milk plants, general provision stores, take away/home delivery in restaurants will be open.

Can journalists go out to report?

Yes, print and electronic media journalists can.

Will I able to withdraw money?

Yes, cashier/teller operations of banks (including ATMs) will be open. However, individuals need a self-declaration to venture out.

Will internet and couriers be suspended?

No, telecom, internet and postal services will continue to operate.

Can I go out in a group?

No. Any congregation of more than five people is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

What are the services and establishments excluded from this order?

Offices charged with law and order and magisterial duties, police, health, fire, prisons, fair price shops, electricity, water, municipal services, activities related to functioning of legislative assembly, pay and accounts office.

What happens if I have animals?

Animal fodder, manufacturing, processing, transportation, distribution, storage, trade/commerce and logistics, related to all the above services/establishments and commodities required for delivery of these above services will continue.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube