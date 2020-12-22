National Mathematics Day 2020: All You Need to Know about Srinivasa Ramanujan

National Mathematics Day is observed on December 22. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. It came into existence after the former India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in 2012, decided to honour and remember the contributions of Ramanujan in the field of mathematics. The main idea of marking this day is to create awareness among people about the importance of mathematics. Under normal circumstances, the day would have been celebrated by engaging more in the subject. Various schools would have set up camps and contests. Srinivasa Ramanujan Aiyangar was born on December 22, 1887, in Erode, Tamil Nadu. He was exceptional in the field of mathematics from a very young age. Ramanujan who was a genius in Mathematics failed in non-mathematical subjects when he joined the Government College in Kumbakonam in 1903. The ace mathematician in 1912 took up a job as the clerk at Madras Port Trust. Even though he had a full-time job, he continued to engage in mathematics as usual. In the subsequent year, he sent some samples of his mathematical work to British mathematicians. The mathematicians were so impressed with his work that they called him to London. In 1914, Ramanujan joined the Trinity College in London. Three years later in 1917, Ramanujan was elected as a member of the London Mathematical Society and the year after that he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society. Unfortunately, in 1919, Ramanujan had to come back to India because of his detonating health condition. In the same year, Ramanujan left for heavenly abode. He was 32. Some of Ramanujan's best works include Ramanujan prime, Ramanujan theta function, partition formula and mock theta functions. In 2015, his biopic titled The Man Who Knew Infinity was released. The lead role in the movie was played by Dev Patel.