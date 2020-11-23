National Pension Scheme: How to Register a Complaint

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) contribution pension system in which the contributions are invested in a mix of assets and the retirement corpus is dependent on the returns from those assets. The returns in NPS are market-linked.

This system provides a number of ways by which its subscribers can register their complaints and grievances, if they have any. The NPS has a quick, easily accessible and responsive grievance redressal system.

There are various way by which a complaint can be registered – online, directly at the Central Grievance Management System, or through the NPS CRA call centre.

NPS subscribers can register their online complaint via the link -- https://cra-nsdl.com/CRA/cgmsMenuOnloadForSub.do. One should provide his PRAN details or either of PAO, POP-SP, CBO Registration No to get registered.

On submission of the complaint, a system-generated token number is provided for all future correspondence and tracking. Besides this, complaints can also be sent to cra@nsdl.co.in from the subscriber’s registered email ID.

There is a dedicated toll-free number is available for the subscribers to call and file a complaint against any service related to NPS account. The calls made to the number 1800-222-080 are recorded in Central Grievance Management System (CGMS) and are generally resolved immediately by the respective executive who attends the call after verifying the caller through a TPIN, else it is put through an escalation process for steady resolution.

The NPS subscribers can also file their written complaint through a plain letter or as per the format specified in Form G1, which can be viewed or downloaded from the link – https://npscra.nsdl.co.in/central-forms.php. However, the written complaint should be sent to the address of NSDL’s office -- NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd, 1st Floor, A-Wing, Times Tower, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013 -- for further action.

These complaints received are however entered in CGMS and accordingly dealt with. Beside all these channels, NPS can be reached through its Facebook page via, which typically responds within a day.

Complaints are required to be disposed of within a month of its receipt. In the case of dissatisfactory resolution provided by the customer care team, an escalation may be made to the NPS Trust, who will try and solve the concern in the next 30 days.