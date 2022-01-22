National Poet Meets Bollywood Composer: Kavi Pradeep-C Ramchandra, Duo Behind Soulful 'Ae Mere Watan ke Logon'

Known to have moved the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears, the soulful Ae mere watan ke logon ranks highly as one of the most loved patriotic songs. India has used the iconic song at numerous national events since it was first performed live by legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on Republic Day back in 1963. Simply translated to ‘O people of my land’ (Ae mere watan ke logon), the song was a tribute to fallen soldiers of the Sino-Indian War of 1962 and was performed only two months later.

Penned by national poet Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramchandra, the song has stood the test of time. It is in focus once again as it will replace Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite Christian hymn, Abide with me, in the beating the retreat ceremony on January 29 this year. Just as the hymn was played at the end of the ceremony, this patriotic melody too will be played at the same time.

The decision to drop the iconic ‘Abide with me’ is being seen as part of an effort to further “Indianise" the military, including its tunes, training literature, traditions, customs and other practices, some of which were drawn from the British era.

Kavi Pradeep, ‘Rashtra Kavi’ and master of the patriotic song

The masses were deeply hurt by the damage China had inflicted on India in 1962 war. The devastation and deaths took a toll on Pradeep, too, who penned the lyrics of the Ae mere watan ke logon. While distinguished personalities — then president S Radhakrishnan and Nehru — were present alongside other Hindi film industry stalwarts, Pradeep was not invited to the first live performance of the song penned by him.

Born Ramchandra Narayanji Dwivedi on February 6, 1915, near Ujjain, Pradeep displayed his talent as patriotic writer from his early days and penned close to 1,700 poems and songs for 72 movies. He let his pen do the talking, as even as a teacher he continued to write by adopting the nom de plume Pradeep.

Pradeep, however, was first noticed after the patriotic song Chal Chal Re Naujawan from Bandhan (1940) became widely popular. But it was the song, Door Hato Ae Duniyawalon, three years later that catapulted him to national fame.

Producer Mehboob Khan approached the poet to write an opening song for a fundraiser to which he agreed. Then, the poet roped in Mangeshkar and Ramchandra for the purpose, according to a report in NDTV.

“Nobody can make you patriotic. It’s in your blood. It is how you bring it out to serve the country that makes you different," the report quotes Pradeep as saying in an old interview.

