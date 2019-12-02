National Pollution Prevention Day 2019: All You Need to Know about Bhopal Gas Tragedy

National Pollution Prevention Day | Every year, December 2 is observed as National Pollution Prevention Day. The day is observed remembering the innocent lives that were lost in the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The Bhopal disaster or Bhopal gas tragedy was a gas leak calamity that occurred on the night of December 2-3 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India. Over 5 lakh people were exposed to methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas as the toxic fumes made their way in and around the plant into the homes of surrounding residents. The government of Madhya Pradesh had confirmed a total of 3,787 deaths related to the gas leak.

The main objectives of National Pollution Prevention day are to spread awareness on managing and controlling industrial disasters and to prevent the pollution produced by industrial processes or human negligence. National Pollution Prevention Day also makes people and industries aware about the importance of pollution control acts.

According to nhp.gov.in, the various preventive methods taken by the Indian Legislation include:

Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974

Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act of 1977

Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981

Environment (Protection) Act of 1986

Environment (Protection) Rules of 1986

Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules of 1989

Manufacture, Storage, Import, Export & Storage of Hazardous Micro- Organisms Genetically Engineered Organisms or Cells Rules of 1989

Chemical Accidents (Emergency, Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules of 1996

Bio-Medical Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 1998

Recycled Plastics Manufacture and Usage Rules of 1999

Ozone Depleting Substances (Regulation) Rules of 2000

Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules of 2000

Municipal Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 2000

Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules of 2001

Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006

The National Green Tribunal Act, 2010

Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016

Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016

Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016

Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016

E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016

In India, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), constituted in September, 1974 that works towards the protection of the environment and controlling pollution. It works towards promoting cleanliness of streams and wells in different states by prevention, control and abatement of water pollution. Furthermore, it also works towards improving the quality of air and curbing air pollution in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.