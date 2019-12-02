National Pollution Prevention Day 2019: All You Need to Know about Bhopal Gas Tragedy
The main objectives of National Pollution Prevention day are to spread awareness on managing and controlling industrial disasters and to prevent the pollution produced by industrial processes or human negligence.
File photo of a panel showing the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. (Image: Reuters)
National Pollution Prevention Day | Every year, December 2 is observed as National Pollution Prevention Day. The day is observed remembering the innocent lives that were lost in the Bhopal gas tragedy.
The Bhopal disaster or Bhopal gas tragedy was a gas leak calamity that occurred on the night of December 2-3 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India. Over 5 lakh people were exposed to methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas as the toxic fumes made their way in and around the plant into the homes of surrounding residents. The government of Madhya Pradesh had confirmed a total of 3,787 deaths related to the gas leak.
National Pollution Prevention Day also makes people and industries aware about the importance of pollution control acts.
According to nhp.gov.in, the various preventive methods taken by the Indian Legislation include:
Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974
Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act of 1977
Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981
Environment (Protection) Act of 1986
Environment (Protection) Rules of 1986
Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules of 1989
Manufacture, Storage, Import, Export & Storage of Hazardous Micro- Organisms Genetically Engineered Organisms or Cells Rules of 1989
Chemical Accidents (Emergency, Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules of 1996
Bio-Medical Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 1998
Recycled Plastics Manufacture and Usage Rules of 1999
Ozone Depleting Substances (Regulation) Rules of 2000
Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules of 2000
Municipal Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 2000
Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules of 2001
Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006
The National Green Tribunal Act, 2010
Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016
Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016
Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016
Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016
E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016
Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016
In India, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), constituted in September, 1974 that works towards the protection of the environment and controlling pollution. It works towards promoting cleanliness of streams and wells in different states by prevention, control and abatement of water pollution. Furthermore, it also works towards improving the quality of air and curbing air pollution in the country.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
