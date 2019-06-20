National Rights Body Issues Notice to Centre, All States over 'Deplorable' Public Health Infrastructure
The NHRC has directed that teams comprising doctors on its panel, along with its officers, will visit hospitals, primary health centres and other health facilities in 'vulnerable' states to conduct on-the-spot fact-finding investigation.
Approximately 125 children have been reported dead in Muzaffarpur.
New Delhi: Expressing serious concern over the "deplorable public health infrastructure" in the country, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and all states and Union Territories, underlining loss of lives in various parts of the country in recent times, including of over 100 children in Muzaffarpur.
The NHRC has also directed that teams comprising doctors on its panel, along with its officers, will visit hospitals, primary health centres and other health facilities in "vulnerable" states one by one, starting with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab to conduct on-the-spot fact-finding investigation, officials said.
"Expressing serious concern over deplorable public health infrastructure in the country, the National Human Rights Commission has today taken suo motu cognisance of a series of media reports about the loss of precious human lives in various parts of the country in recent times, due to deficiencies and inadequacies in the healthcare system," the rights panel said in a statement.
The NHRC has issued a notice to the secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, asking for a comprehensive report within four weeks on the observations made by the commission.
The rights panel said it has also sent notices to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories to submit their reports within six weeks, giving details of the incidents related to deaths.
