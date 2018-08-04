GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
National School of Drama Student Alleges Molestation by Guest Teacher

The woman alleged that she was inappropriately touched by the guest teacher, who had come to the institute to conduct an examination.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2018, 5:40 PM IST
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: A student of the National School of Drama (NSD) has alleged that she was molested by a guest teacher of the institute, police said on Saturday.

The woman had filed a complaint on August 1, alleging that she was inappropriately touched by the guest teacher, who had come to conduct an examination, they said.

As part of the examination, she was asked by the teacher to enact a scene and during the process, he touched her inappropriately, a senior officer said. The guest teacher is a 62-year-old retired professor, he added.

A case of molestation has been registered against the man, police said.

