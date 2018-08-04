English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
National School of Drama Student Alleges Molestation by Guest Teacher
The woman alleged that she was inappropriately touched by the guest teacher, who had come to the institute to conduct an examination.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A student of the National School of Drama (NSD) has alleged that she was molested by a guest teacher of the institute, police said on Saturday.
The woman had filed a complaint on August 1, alleging that she was inappropriately touched by the guest teacher, who had come to conduct an examination, they said.
As part of the examination, she was asked by the teacher to enact a scene and during the process, he touched her inappropriately, a senior officer said. The guest teacher is a 62-year-old retired professor, he added.
A case of molestation has been registered against the man, police said.
Also Watch
The woman had filed a complaint on August 1, alleging that she was inappropriately touched by the guest teacher, who had come to conduct an examination, they said.
As part of the examination, she was asked by the teacher to enact a scene and during the process, he touched her inappropriately, a senior officer said. The guest teacher is a 62-year-old retired professor, he added.
A case of molestation has been registered against the man, police said.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
- Fanney Khan Review: Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-Starrer is a Muddled Mess of a Film
- Karwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Fails to Open Big, Earns Rs 1.50 Cr
- "No One is Invincible, We Can Get Kohli Out," Insists Anderson as Titanic Struggle Resumes
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...