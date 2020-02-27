Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

National Science Day 2020: Theme and Quotes for The Day

Celebrated as National Science Day, this day sees focus on discoveries and developments. The theme for this year’s National Science Day is ‘Women in Science’.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 27, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
International Science Fest to Open on October 13: Union Science Minister Harsh Vardhan (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Image for representation.

Noted Indian scientist Sir C V Raman discovered the Raman Effect on February 28, 1928. He would go on to win the Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery. In simple terms, Raman Effect is the change in wavelength of light when a beam is deflected by molecules.

Celebrated as National Science Day, this day sees focus on discoveries and developments. The theme for this year’s National Science Day is ‘Women in Science’. The main event of the National Science Day will take place at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. President Ram Nath will be present at the event.

National Science Day 2020: Quotes

— Science is nothing but perception - Plato

— The good thing about science is that it's true whether or not you believe in it – Neil deGrasse Tyson

— Science is not only a disciple of reason but also one of romance and passion – Stephen Hawking

— Science and everyday life cannot and should not be separated – Rosalind Franklin

— Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less – Marie Curie

— The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom ― Isaac Asimov

— Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality – Carl Sagan

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram