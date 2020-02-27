National Science Day 2020: Theme and Quotes for The Day
Celebrated as National Science Day, this day sees focus on discoveries and developments. The theme for this year’s National Science Day is ‘Women in Science’.
Image for representation.
Noted Indian scientist Sir C V Raman discovered the Raman Effect on February 28, 1928. He would go on to win the Nobel Prize in Physics for the discovery. In simple terms, Raman Effect is the change in wavelength of light when a beam is deflected by molecules.
National Science Day 2020: Quotes
— Science is nothing but perception - Plato
— The good thing about science is that it's true whether or not you believe in it – Neil deGrasse Tyson
— Science is not only a disciple of reason but also one of romance and passion – Stephen Hawking
— Science and everyday life cannot and should not be separated – Rosalind Franklin
— Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less – Marie Curie
— The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom ― Isaac Asimov
— Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality – Carl Sagan
