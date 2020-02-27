National Science Day 2020: Why We Celebrate It

India celebrates National Science Day on February 28 every year to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect. Sir CV Raman discovered the effect in 1928 and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

National Science Day is celebrated across schools and other educational institutes to spread the message of the importance of science in daily life. On this day, light is shed on efforts and achievements in the field of science and dialogue is held on implementing new technologies.

National Science Day 2020: History and Theme

In 1986, the National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the government of India to mark February 28 as National Science Day. National Science Day was first celebrated on February 28, 1987.

The NCSTC also founded the National Science Popularization awards to recognize the outstanding efforts in the area of science.

Ever since 1999, each year is celebrated around a theme pertaining to one or the other sector of science. For 2020, the theme is ‘Women In Science’, putting a special focus on contributions and efforts by women scientists.

This year, the National Science Day will be celebrated at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on February 28.

