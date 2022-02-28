National Science Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Scientists and Science Enthusiasts

NATIONAL SCIENCE DAY 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted scientists and science enthusiasts on the occasion of National Science Day. “National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress,” PM Modi tweeted.

National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress. Here is what I had said during #MannKiBaat yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gEM2yFUSJI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2022

National Science Day marks the discovery of the Raman Effect, in the year 1928, by Dr Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, also known as CV Raman. He was awarded a Nobel Prize in 1930 for his discovery.

In the year 1928, CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect or Raman Scattering which defines the inelastic scattering of photons by the matter which means there is an exchange of energy and change in light’s direction. To celebrate the victory, in 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Central Government to mark February 28 as the National Science Day (NSD). Since then, National Science Day is celebrated on February 28.

Across the country, people celebrate this day by arranging events, science fairs, quiz competitions, Science model exhibitions and speech competitions.

NATIONAL SCIENCE DAY 2022 THEME

The theme for NSD 2022 is Integrated Approach in science and technology for Sustainable Future. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launched this theme, highlighting a fold integrated approach for science and technology for a sustainable future. The four-fold approach would consist of scientific departments which can work on a theme-based approach, extended scientific approach in engineering and medical.

