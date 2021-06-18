National Security Act Imposed in South Goa For 3 Months: Cops Say Routine, GFP Hits Out

The Pramod Sawant government has imposed National Security Act in South Goa district for a period of three months, a move which a police official on Friday said was a routine procedure to allow the collector to hear cases under the Act. The notification, which was issued on June 8 by the state home department under secretary, was made public on Friday, leading to criticism from the Goa Forward Party. South Goa Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said it was a "routine matter to ensure the district collector can hear cases under the National Security Act, 1980".

However, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai said the BJP government in the state had "on Goa Revolution Day murdered the civil liberties the state fought for".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here