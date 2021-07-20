National Security Act Will Be Invoked in Indore Firing Case, Says MP Minister

A day after a dispute between two liquor trading groups led to a man getting injured in a firing incident in Vijay Nagar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said his department had decided to taken action under the stringent National Security Act. A man identified as Arjun Thakur was shot at and injured on Monday in a building housing the office of a liquor trading firm, and the incident led to some people pelting stones in protest, police had said.

"The state government has taken the Indore incident very seriously. We have decided to take action against them under NSA. Their illegal properties will be confiscated. Such activities will not be tolerated," Mishra told reporters here.

