Pragya Thakur Backs Shiv Sena’s Call for Burqa Ban, Says National Security Before Tradition

Thakur said that everyone is free to follow the traditions, however, national security should be considered first.

Manoj Sharma | News18

Updated:May 1, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
File photo of BJP candidate for Bhopal constituency Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Bhopal.
Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur on Wednesday said that the Muslim community should take a call on the burqa ban keeping in mind the national security. Her statement came after the Shiv Sena called for a ban on the burqa, face veil worn by Muslim women, citing security threat.

Keeping the country safe should be the priority, Thakur said. “Traditions should be relaxed if certain elements including terrorists take advantage of the burqa and harm the country and democracy,” Thakur said.

“The community should take a call keeping in mind the prevailing scenario,” she said further, citing the example of airports where women are required to lift the veil for security check.

Thakur said that everyone is free to follow the traditions, however, national security should be considered.

“Muslims should take a decision on this keeping the nation on priority and those who try to cause rift should be side-lined,” she said.

Thakur said the country is of paramount importance. “People can follow their traditions but when it’s a question of national security, it should be made sure, the tradition are not misused,” she said. Thakur has been in controversies ever since her candidature from Bhopal seat on BJP ticket.

Responding to Thakur’s remarks, Bhopal Qazi Maulana Syed Mustaq Ali Nadvi said that burqa is a symbol of dignity of Muslim women.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
