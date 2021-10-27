'National Security Can't be Bugbear...' What Supreme Court Said on Pegasus Snooping Row | Top Quotes

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a committee of experts to inquire into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the three-member committee will be headed by former apex court judge RV Raveendran. Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter. The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO’s spyware Pegasus. “We issued notice to the government. We gave ample opportunity to the government to give details of all action taken by it. But despite repeated chances they gave limited affidavit that does not give clarity. If they had clarified they would have reduced the burden on us. But that does not mean state gets a free pass every time national security is raised," the Supreme Court said.

Here are the top quotes by the Supreme Court on the Pegasus issue:

• National security cannot be the bugbear that the judiciary shies away from, by virtue of its mere mentioning.

• If you want to keep a secret, you must also hide it from yourself. [CJI Ramana quoting George Orwell]

• Attempt of the court is to uphold constitutional principles and steer clear of the political narrative. Some petitioners have been directly affected, privacy of citizens important.

• In the age of technology, protecting privacy of citizens is important.

• Despite multiple opportunities to the centre only limited information was shared. If the centre had shared detailed information, burden on court would have been less.

• Centre cannot get a free pass every time by raising national security concerns.

• No clear denial by the Centre on use of Pegasus.

• Centre should have justified its stand here and not render the court a mute spectator

• This is of particular concern when it relates to the freedom of the press, which is an important pillar of democracy. Such chilling effect on the freedom of speech is an assault on the vital public-watchdog role of the press, which may undermine the ability of the press to provide accurate and reliable information.

• Privacy is not just for journalists and politicians but also about rights of individuals. All decisions should be under Constitutional process."

