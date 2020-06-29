National Statistics Day 2020: Date, Theme and Significance

National Statistics Day is observed on June 29. The main aim of marking this day is to make statistics popular in an individual’s daily life.

The date has been chosen as June 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Professor PC Mahalanobis. This year the day will be marked virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic and people still are being advised to stay indoors.

Each year a different theme is decided to mark the day. This theme is mostly about an issue that is of national importance.

National Statistics Day 2020 Theme

The theme of the day this year is Sustainable Development Goals -3 (Ensure healthy lie and promote well-being for all at all ages) and Sustainable Development Goals-5 (Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls)

Under normal circumstances workshops and seminars would have been held. This year the same will not be possible due to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As a part of the celebration of the day a video conference will be held. Professor Bimal Roy, Chairman of National Statistical Commission, Dr Preeti Sudan, secretary of Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Dr Sanghamitra Bandhopadhyay, Director Indian Statistical Institute, International participants from UN Women, UN ESCAP, and other eminent people will be joining the video call in order to celebrate the day.