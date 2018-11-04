National Talent Search Examination for Class 12 Students Today; Check Details Here

NTSE (National Talent Search Examination) 2019 is a National Level Examination conducted by NCERT (National Council of Education Research and Training) to provide the scholarship to the deserving candidates. This year, the exam will be held on Sunday i.e November 3 at 231 centres across the state.This exam is for secondary school level to recognize students with high intellect and skills. The examination is conducted every year at 2 levels: Stage 1 (State level) and Stage 2 (National level).NTSE stage 1, exam will be held on November 03 and 04, 2018 andstage 2, exam will be conducted on May 12, 2019. The papers are conducted through offline mode only and have objective type questions only. For both stages, exam is divided into two parts i.e. Mental Ability Test (MAT), and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).As many as 52,202 students have applied for the exam and the exam is held in two sessions. . The morning session examination on mental will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the afternoon session exam on Scholastic Aptitude will be held from 2pm to 4 pm.Please note that it is mandatory for students to bubble the question paper code on the OMR sheet provided during the exam.Scholarship: one thousand scholarships are awarded for different stages of education as follows:• Scholarship of Rs.1250/- per month for Class-XI to XII.• Scholarship of Rs.2000/- per month for Undergraduates and Post-graduates.• Amount of Scholarship for Ph.D. is fixed in accordance with the UGC norms.Meanwhile, the National Means-cum-merit scholarship Scheme examination (NMMS) for Class IIX students in government schools will be held on Sunday across 367 exam centres in the stateQualified students will be eligible for scholarships up to Intermediate level. Students of residential schools, however, are not eligible for the test. The exam would be held for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm for 180 marks