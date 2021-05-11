india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»National Technology Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Hails Those at Forefront of Research to Defeat COVID-19
1-MIN READ

National Technology Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Hails Those at Forefront of Research to Defeat COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic)

National Technology Day in India is celebrated every year on May 11 to commemorate the achievements of engineers and scientists in the field of science and technology

On the National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed “the hardwork and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology." Modi tweeted: “We remember with pride the 1998 Pokhran Tests, which demonstrated India’s scientific and technological prowess."

In a subsequent tweet he wrote: “In any challenging situation, our scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and worked to mitigate the challenge. Over the last year, they have worked industriously to fight COVID-19. I appreciate their spirit and remarkable zeal."

National Technology Day in India is celebrated every year on May 11 to commemorate the achievements of engineers and scientists in the field of science and technology.

RELATED NEWS

It was on this day in 1998 when India had its breakthrough moment when it successfully test-fired the Shakti-I nuclear missile at Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. The operation was led by late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. In the following days, the country successfully carried out a couple more nuclear tests under the Operation Shakti initiative. After these tests, late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared India a nuclear state, becoming the sixth country to join the elite ‘nuclear club’ of nations.

Other than the nuclear tests, India on the same day (May 11) tested its first indigenous aircraft ‘Hansa-3’ designed by National Aerospace Laboratory which took flight in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The light two-seater aircraft was built to serve pilot training, surveillance, and other reconnaissance purposes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 11, 2021, 11:45 IST