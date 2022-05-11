National Technology Day 2022: PM Modi Hails Scientists, Shares Video of 1998 Pokhran Nuclear Tests

NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to “express gratitude to our brilliant scientists” on National Technology Day. Sharing a video, the Prime Minister wrote: “Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship.”

Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship. pic.twitter.com/QZXcNvm6Pe— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2022

India celebrates National Technology Day on May 11 as it was on this day in 1998 the country successfully conducted the famous Pokhran nuclear tests.

ALSO READ: Inspirational Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam, the Missile Man of India

ABOUT THE POKHRAN NUCLEAR TESTS

One of the most defining milestones in the timeline of India’s journey in scientific and technological advancement is the successful nuclear tests done in 1998 in the Pokhran region of Rajasthan. India’s then prime minister, Atal Vihari Bajpai led the mission of making India an independent nuclear power. Known as Pokhran-II, the nuclear tests were conducted on May 11, 1998.

There was a dedicated team of scientists, researchers and engineers that had to work on the mission with other nuclear powers rejecting India’s entry. The mission was a secret as India did not want to attract international attention and criticism.

The nuclear tests in Pokhran were conducted at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range. A series of five explosions were carried out in order to do a successful test. The ‘missile man’ of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was the guiding star of the Pokhran tests.

After completing the successful test, India’s then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared India a nuclear state. The mission was codenamed Operation Shakti and was carried out in disguise as the other five existing members of the ‘nuclear club’ opposed its propagation.

The success of the mission is considered a really big milestone in India’s journey because the technology being used in the country over two decades ago was not fully equipped to undertake the mission. Under the circumstances that were there during the Pokhran nuclear tests, its success had set the bar very high.

With a vision to reach the same level and greater heights of success in the upcoming technological and scientific operations of any kind in the future, India observes National Technology Day on May 11.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.