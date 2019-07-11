Take the pledge to vote

National Testing Agency Releases NTA NET June 2019 Final Answer Key at ntanet.nic.in

From the NTA NET 2019 Final Answer Key, candidates can tally their recorded answers and get an estimate of their scores.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
NTA NET Final Answer Key 2019| The NTA NET Final Answer Key 2019 has been released on its official website. The exam convener National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the NTA NET 2019 Final Answer Key for the NET exam conducted in the month of June on its official website ntanet.nic.in. The complete PDF of NET June Final Answer Key 2019 can be downloaded via this direct link.

From the NTA NET 2019 Final Answer Key, candidates can tally their recorded answers and get an estimate of their scores. Earlier, the

preliminary NET Answer Key 2019, which was open to objection, was released on July 1. Further, objection in the NET Preliminary 2019 Answer Key was accepted till July 3 and the fee for each challenged question was Rs 1000.

Steps to download NTA NET Final Answer Key 2019

As the NET Final Answer Key for June session of this year is declared, here are the steps to download it:

Step 1: Visit the exam convener National Testing Agency website at ntanet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads NET Final Answer Key 2019, NTA NET 2019 Final Answer Key.

Step 3: Click on the subject for which you took the NTA NET June 2019 exam.

Step 4: The NTA NET Final Answer Key 2019 in PDF format can be viewed and downloaded for further use.

The exam convener National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET June 2019 examination between June 20 and June 26 in CBT mode. The NET 2019 Result is scheduled to be released by July 15.

