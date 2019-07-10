National Testing Agency to Release IGNOU MBA, B. Ed Admit Cards Shortly at ntaignou.nic.in
Image for Representation
IGNOU Admit Card 2019 for MBA, B. Ed | The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing admit card for IGNOU entrance examination shortly today. The IGNOU 2019 MBA Admit Card, IGNOU 2019 B. Ed Admit Card will be uploaded at official website ntaignou.nic.in. Candidates can download the IGNOU Admit Card 2019 only in online mode as the same will not be sent by the Agency through postal services. Alternatively, the Indira Gandhi National Open University, popularly known as IGNOU, will host a direct link on its homepage ignou.ac.in for download of IGNOU 2019 MBA Admit Card, IGNOU 2019 B. Ed Admit Card once it is released.
The IGNOU 2019 MBA and B.Ed entrance examinations are scheduled for July 27. The IGNOU 2019 MBA exam duration is three hours, while that of IGNOU 2019 B.Ed exam is two hours.
NTA 2019 Admit Card: Know Steps to download IGNOU 2019 MBA Admit Card, IGNOU 2019 B. Ed Admit Card
Candidate can download their respective IGNOU 2019 MBA Admit Card, IGNOU 2019 B. Ed Admit Card in online mode. The steps involved for availing NTA admit card are given here-
Step 1- Visit the official website hosting the admit card: ntaignou.nic.in
Step 2- Look for a link titled as NTA IGNOU admit card download
Step 3- You will be redirected to IGNOU 2019 admit card window, here enter the asked details
Step 4- The IGNOU 2019 MBA Admit Card, IGNOU 2019 B. Ed Admit Card can be viewed and downloaded
Step 5- Take a printout of NTA IGNOU 2019 admit card as it has to be shown at exam center
Candidates facing issues downloading IGNOU 2019 admit card can drop an email at nta.ignou@gmail.com or call 0120-6895200.
