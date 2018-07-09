National Testing Agency Will Make JEE and NEET ‘Cheating-Proof’, to Conduct Computer Based Examinations

The newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) in online, computer based mode only.The Human Resource Development Ministry plans to identify 1000 computer centers across the country with minimum of 100 nodes and a local server.The ministry will enlist all educational institutions with good computer centers. These examinations will use highly secured IT software and encryption to ensure delivery of tests just in time.HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, while announcing the setting up of NTA, said, “This will make exams safe, leak proof, scientific and transparent. This will ensure no leakages and other malpractices.”As of now, the exams under NTA are going to be computer based and proctoring will be both physical and direct.The NTA seeks to bring qualitative difference in the examination process by its focus on research and scientific test design using services of experts, researchers, statisticians, psychometricians, test item writers and education specialists.News 18.com spoke to experts on what the NTA online tests mean for the examination system.Ketan Kapoor, co-founder and CEO of Mettl, said that online exams are a beginning towards remote proctoring tools that NTA might use in future. He welcomed the move to hold computer based exams and said “digitisation is the way.”“As we see the rampant cheating incidents in the competitive examinations, online exams are going to be important in curbing these incidents.”He explained that unlike physical proctoring, remote proctoring tools will be of use because remote proctoring tools cannot be influenced.His group has remote proctoring and secure browser features that help institutes like ISB take their examinations online. He added that exams are “80% logistics” and with remote proctoring tools lot of burden can be taken care of.With tools like Artificial intelligence, computer screen record, environment audio, remote proctoring is way effective than direct.“This will be dawn of a new era where the examination will be error free and in the end will benefit the students,” said he said.Nikhil Mahajan CEO Career Launcher said, “The online mode exam was inevitable, mainly because it is secure as everyone gets their unique independent paper. CAT has been conducting it for quite some time and in past six years there have been no glitches reported.These are much more secure ways of conducting the exam, in fact JEE Main had an option of online exams and 10% students went for it.