National Tourism Day 2021: All You Need to Know About its Significance

To celebrate the love for travel and tourism that India shares, National Tourism Day is celebrated each year on January 25. However, one would wonder why call it ‘tourism’ day. This is because, travelling simply means movement of a single or a group of people from one place to another. Meanwhile, tourism is a bigger sector which accounts for travel of citizens within and outside the country and hosting travellers from other countries to our own. It is a blooming industry and has a potential for growth like no other, as experts say.

National Tourism Day 2021: Significance

National Tourism Day is celebrated in India on January 25 to create awareness about the significance of tourism among the society around the world and about its cultural and economic value. The Indian government established this day in recognition of tourism as an essential sector for the country’s cultural and economic growth.

National Tourism Day 2021: Contribution to growth

India, being a country of diverse geography, culture, heritage, history and festivals, becomes a prime attraction for travellers from around the globe. Statistics show that millions of foreign tourists visit India every year and it contributes directly to the cultural and economic upliftment of the local communities.

World Tourism Day

Recognised as a day of importance by the United Nations, the World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 every year. The theme and approach of the day is different each year.

Interesting Facts about Tourism

The Tourism Industry is the largest growing industry with an economic contribution of USD 7.6 trillion.

1 out of 10 jobs in the world are supported by tourism, making to 99% of global employment.

World’s top tourist destinations are – France, USA, Spain, China and Italy.

Of all the places in the world, tourists spend the maximum money in Dubai.

Osaka in Japan is the world’s fastest growing destination for tourism.

The picture of tourism is set to change in the year 2021 as the industry hit a low during the pandemic. However, experts expect it to be emerging back with a greater impact globally.