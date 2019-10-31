'Abrogation of Articles 370, 35A Closed Terrorism Gateways: On Ekta Diwas, Shah Lauds PM Modi for Kashmir Move
Shah also said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's unfullfilled dream of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country was accomplished on August 5 when Article 370 and 35A were repealed.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing people on National Unity Day.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir which was closed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by abrogating them.
"Article 370 and 35A were the gateway of terrorism in India. Prime Minister Modi has closed this gate by repealing them," he said while flagging off a run to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Patel here. PTI
