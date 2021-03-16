National Vaccination Day 2021: Got Vaccinated for Covid? Here's How to Download Certificate Online

March 16 is observed as the National Vaccination Day, which is also known as National Immunization Day. It was first celebrated at the time when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive was launched, in 1995. This year, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 Vaccination drive, the day would assume greater significance.

As India is nearing 3 crores cumulative vaccination doses, presently, the vaccination drive is in its second phase wherein citizens aged 60 and above; or those above 45 years with comorbidities are the first ones to be inoculated.

If you want any details regarding vaccination you must note that Arogya Setu has been integrated with India’s first vaccination app Co-WIN. This integration enables users to access vaccination information, view the Co-WIN dashboard and download your vaccination certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

To get the COVID-19 vaccination e-certificate, all you need to do is:Download Aarogya Setu app from Google Play Store for android devices and AppStore on iOS devices; and follow these simple 4 steps:

Step 1: Open the app (make sure your Bluetooth is turned on), tap on Co-WIN on the right-hand side of the screen.

Step 2:Tap on ‘Vaccination Certificate’ out of the 3 options- Vaccination Information, Vaccination Certificate, and Vaccination Dashboard.

Step 3: Enter the 14-digit Beneficiary ID (this ID is provided at the time of registering for the vaccine).

Step 4: Tap on GET CERTIFICATE button. That’s it- the vaccination certificate will be downloaded and saved in your mobile.

In case you are yet to receive first dose then you can register by doing the following:

Step 1: Visit cowin.gov.in.It is the official website of Co-WIN.

Step 2: Enter the 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number to register. (Photo identity and aadhaar card details are mandatory for registration).

Step 3: After providing the number you will receive an OTP, submit it.

Step 4: Post the registration process visit the vaccination centre on a scheduled date and time to get vaccinated.

Step 5: Following which you will receive a Reference ID and can download the certificate from Arogya Setu app.