National Voters' Day 2020: All You Need to Know

National Voters' Day 2020 is being celebrated across the country on January 25. The day was first celebrated on January 25, 2011, to mark the Foundation day of Election Commission of India. The Election Commission of India, or ECI, was established on January 25, 1950.

National Voters' Day 2020 marks an important milestone in the history of Indian democracy as the Election Commission of India completes 70 years of its existence, said ECI in a release.

This year marks 10 years of National Voters’ Day.

National Voters' Day, or NVD, is celebrated all across the country at over 10 lakh locations across the nation, including polling station areas, sub divisions, divisions and districts.

Why is National Voters' Day celebrated?

According to ECI, National Voters' Day is celebrated to encourage, facilitate and maximise the enrolment, especially for the new or first time voters. On this day, voters are being made aware for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters or first time electorate are handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card in the National Voters' Day function.

National Voters' Day 2020: Theme

The theme for National Voters' Day 2020 is ‘Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy’. ECI said the theme is selected to set the tone for year-long activities which focuses on educating voters and renewal of citizens' faith in the electoral process.

Chief Guest of 10th National Voters' Day

President Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest of the 10th National Voters' Day celebration which is being organised by the Election Commission of India on Saturday, January 25 at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt in the national capital.

