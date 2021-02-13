National Women’s Day 2021: Significance, Messages, Wishes, and Quotes

While March 8 is popularly recognized as International Women’s Day, not many know that February 13 is the Indian National Women’s Day. The reason we celebrate this particular day to honor and recognize the women in our country is that it happens to be Sarojini Naidu’s birthday. Bulbul-i-Hind or Nightingale of India was the face of female empowerment all throughout India’s fight for freedom. Long before the Feminist movement was a thing in India, Naidu was extremely vocal about the deplorable conditions some Indian women were put through and wanted them to be more independent.

Born on February 13 in 1879 in Hyderabad, Naidu was a playwright, a poetess, a freedom fighter, and later, the first-ever female governor of independent India. “Until the fallen condition of women in India and their voices heard, India’s salvation was only a distant dream,” she has been known to say. Her presence at protests like Quit India Movement, Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha Movement, and Civil Disobedience protests invited the largely domesticated women of the time to come out of their houses and onto the frontline of the fight for freedom.

Therefore, it is apt to celebrate her birthday to not only honor her, but all the amazing and strong women in our country we know and love. From leaders to mothers to working professionals – women in our life are a source of inspiration and strength.

Here is how you can share the love and respect for the women in your life this National Women’s Day and continue to uphold those feelings throughout the year.

• Happy National Women's Day to all the incredible women! Shine on... Not just today but every day!

• I treasure you close to my heart. Here are my best wishes to you on National Women's Day 2020!

• Some women are lost in the fire. But you are built from it! Best wishes on Women's Day.

• You're my source, You're my power. You're my love, You're my flower. You always take care; I hear your heart song. So be happy, my dear, As the day is long! Best wishes on Women's Day

• Be beautiful if you can, be wise if you want to, but to be respected - that is essential! Wishing you a very Happy National Women’s Day 2021.