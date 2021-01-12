National Youth Day 2021: All You Need to Know about Yuva Diwas

India celebrates National Youth Day on January 12 every year to honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India's greatest leaders and believer of youth power. Yuva Diwas is also celebrated to encourage the youth in the country to become a better person and achieve an honourable life contributing to the development of the country.

Born in 1863, in Kolkata, the spiritual thinker always focused on harnessing the potential of the youth and has always been vocal on the same throughout his lifetime.

India is a nation where one- fifth of its population comprises youth or youngsters. Hence, it is of immense importance to understand the role of youth in nation building.

National Youth Day 2021: History

The government of India decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Vivekananda in 1984 as National Youth Day or Yuva Diwas every year and its first observance took place in the year 1985.

Every year a particular theme is decided to mark the day. This year it has been decided as “Channelizing Youth Power for Nation Building” with the aim to share the vital thinking of the Swami Vivekanand among the youths.

National Youth Day 2021: Significance

To honour one of the greatest leaders of India: The day celebrates and remembers the invaluable contribution of Swami Vivekananda to the country.

Inspire the youth: The day helps in inspiring the young people by making them know the teachings and lifestyle of Swami Vivekananda.

National Youth Day 2021: Celebrations

Several national and state-level programs take place on the day, like essay competitions, yoga events, presentations, recitations, etc. National Youth Seminars is being organized in local clubs and educational institutes. Most of the clubs also conduct drives to encourage blood donation.

Schools and colleges also organize several cultural activities, plays, lectures, etc with the aim to inspire the youths to do better and extraordinary things in their lives.