Nationalism Should be Biggest Religion for Everyone, Says Yogi Adityanath
Speaking at an event here organised by Arya Samaj, a socio-religious organisation, he stressed that India is primarily an agricultural country in which "cow-based activities are worthy of being highlighted".
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
New Delhi: Nationalism should be the biggest religion for everyone and a collective voice must be raised against the forces of Naxalism, terrorism, corruption and those who work against the nation's interests, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Saturday.
A statement quoting Adityanath said his government has made substantial changes in the educational curriculum in Uttar Pradesh.
In the school curriculum, the government has added information about the life of great personalities and revolutionaries of the past, the BJP leader said.
"We have also discontinued the practice of giving public holidays in the name of these great people. Instead educational workshops are to be held, so that young children can be informed about them," he said.
Side by side, the system of Gurukuls would be re-established in which the school day would start with vedic havans and chanting of hymns, the chief minister said.
"Nationalism should be the biggest religion for everybody. Hence, we should raise our collective voice against forces of Naxalism, terrorism, corruption and the people who work against the interests of the country," he added.
He also asked the Arya Samaj to inform the government if there was any encroachment on its property, so that it could be removed as soon as possible.
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said education was the only medium to eradicate evils from the society and Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj, was well aware of it.
Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar threw light on Saraswati's efforts towards education of women, saying he understood its importance of extremely well.
