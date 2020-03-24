Nature Breathes as Vehicles Stay off Roads in Lucknow over Coronavirus Shutdown

Lucknow: As the entire state goes for a complete lockdown till March 27 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, one group of people heaved a sigh of relief – environmentalists.

The lockdown which was initially imposed in 17 districts of the state on Monday has now been increased to all 75 districts of the state till Friday.

With transport activities coming to a standstill, the air quality index (AQI) in the state capital improved to moderate levels at 135 points.

On 21 March, a day before Janata Curfew, the AQI level of Lucknow was recorded at 230. On Sunday, the AQI stood at 175 points.

Experts said the dip in AQI level is directly proportional to the pollution caused by vehicles and nature seems to be making the most of this lockdown.

Dhruvsen Singh, a professor of the geology department in Lucknow University, said, “The coronavirus might be dangerous for the human race and might spreading like a pandemic, but for nature, it is working like a healer. We are seeing efforts by humans to save and conserve environment for quite some time. But the result of a lockdown in the entire world is 100 times better than those efforts and it will definitely be a great boost for the environment. If we are able to observe such lockdowns once a month, the global environment can be preserved to a great extent.”

“There are more than 21 lakh vehicles in Lucknow, according to official data, and if all such vehicles stay off the roads, pollution level is bound to come down. Also, it will be a relief for people having respiratory issues and suffering from allergies. The lockdown is sure to minimise the effects of global warming as well,” the professor said.

As part of restrictions in 15 districts, more than 10,000 vehicles were issued challlans for unauthorised movement and 645 vehicles were seized on Monday.

Fine worth more than Rs 22 lakh was also imposed, while FIRs were lodged against 224 people for violation of Section 188 under the IPC.

