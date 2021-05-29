Nature of War Changing, Need to Engage Adversaries in All Domains: Naval Chief

Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Saturday said the nature of war is changing where there is a need to engage adversaries in all domains like land, sea, air, space and cyber, and stressed on the increased importance of "jointness" among the country's three services. Admiral Singh was speaking at the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla here after reviewing the Passing Out Parade of the 140th course of the academy.

"The nature of war is changing and it is important to engage adversaries in all domains, like land, sea, air, space and cyber. It is for this reason that the jointness among the three services is far more important than in the past," he said. The armed forces are seeing landmark defence reforms with the establishment of the Department of Military Affairs, institution of Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) and soon to be formed theatre commands, the Navy chief said.

"Traditions, identity, uniforms and customs of each service matter as do the requirements generated by the distinctive role of the three services. But jointness in the armed forces is paramount for more synergised and effective application of force in today's complex battlefield." The NDA has been a symbol of jointness for 72 years and its existence enforces the core values of jointmanship, which are the founding principles of the academy, Admiral Singh said. "All of you must remember that no matter how future warfare evolves, few personal abilities and attributes remain the key for effective leadership. Leadership, as you know is the essence of an officer," he said in his address to the cadets.

Admiral Singh, an alumnus of the NDA's 56th course, arrived at his alma mater on Friday, after which he visited his parent squadron "H" (Hunter Squadron) and interacted with the cadets. He presented a memento for the squadron to the cadets, an official statement said. During his visit, the Navy chief got down on his hands and did push-ups with the cadets, as is the tradition followed in the squadron, it said.

The entire staff of the Admiral, NDA Commandant and other officers present there also joined him, the statement added.

