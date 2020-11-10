Naugawan Sadat Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Javed Abbas of SP Leading

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Naugawan Sadat Assembly constituency in the state of Uttar Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Naugawan Sadat is one of the seven seat(s) in the state of Uttar Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Naugawan Sadat was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 14 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Naugawan Sadat seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Naugawan Sadat constituency: Dharampal (Bhartiya Harit Party), Sangeeta Chauhan (Bharatiya Janata Party), Furkan (Bahujan Samaj Party), Kamlesh Singh (Indian National Congress), Ajit Kuamr (Independent), Afroj Alam (Independent), Awanish (Independent), Jahan Ara (Independent), Sher Singh (Independent), Harsvarup (Jan Shakti Dal), Amarjeet Kohli (Loktanter Suraksha Party), Hashmat Ali (Nationalist Congress Party), Akram (Rastriya Hind Samaj Party), Javed Abbas (Samajwadi Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.