English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naval Officer Dies While Fighting Fire Onboard INS Vikramaditya Near Karnataka Coast
The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew in a swift action, preventing any serious damage to the carrier's combat capability.
A Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the incident has been ordered (Image : Reuters).
Loading...
New Delhi: A naval officer was killed in fire-fighting efforts on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on Friday. The fire was reported Friday morning when the ship was entering the harbour in Karwar in Karnataka.
The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew in a swift action, preventing any serious damage to the carrier's combat capability, an official said.
Lt Cdr DS Chauhan bravely led the fire-fighting efforts in the affected compartment and while the fire was brought under control, the officer suffered a loss of consciousness owing to smoke and fumes, the Navy said.
He was immediately evacuated to a naval hospital at Karwar for medical attention. However, the officer could not be revived, it said. A Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the incident has been ordered.
The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew in a swift action, preventing any serious damage to the carrier's combat capability, an official said.
Lt Cdr DS Chauhan bravely led the fire-fighting efforts in the affected compartment and while the fire was brought under control, the officer suffered a loss of consciousness owing to smoke and fumes, the Navy said.
He was immediately evacuated to a naval hospital at Karwar for medical attention. However, the officer could not be revived, it said. A Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the incident has been ordered.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
- Disha Patani Broke Her Knee, Was Bed-Ridden a Week Before Shooting 'Slow Motion'
- Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results