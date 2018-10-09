English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naval Ship Repair Yard Karwar Recruitment 2018: 150 Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 5th November 2018
Naval Ship Repair Yard Karwar Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 150 Apprentice posts. The notification has been released by the Naval Ship Repair Yard, Naval Base, Karwar, Karnataka in the latest edition of Employment Newspaper dated 6th October 2018.
Naval Ship Repair Yard Karwar Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 150 Apprentice posts has been released by the Naval Ship Repair Yard, Naval Base, Karwar, Karnataka in the latest edition of Employment Newspaper dated 6th October 2018.
ITI Qualified Indian Citizens, both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for this Apprenticeship opportunity. Interested and eligible candidates need to send their applications in the prescribed format within 30 days i.e. by 5th November 2018 at the following address:
‘The Officer-in-Charge, Dockyard Apprentice School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Naval Base, Karwar, Karnataka – 581 308’
Naval Ship Repair Yard Karwar Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Apprenticeship Training - One Year
1. Machinist – 4 Posts
2. Instrument Mechanic – 4 Posts
3. Fitter – 20 Posts
4. Welder (Gas & Elect) – 6 Posts
5. Painter(General) – 4 Posts
6. Electrician – 12 Posts
7. Electronic Mechanic – 12 Posts
8. Pipe Fitter – 6 Posts
9. Mechanic Diesel – 10 Posts
10. Mechanic Ref and AC – 6 Posts
11. Carpenter – 8 Posts
12. Sheet Metal Worker – 6 Posts
13. Marine Engine Fitter – 10 Posts
14. Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance – 4 Posts
15. Advance Welder – 4 Posts
16. Mechanic (Domestic, Commercial Ref & AC Machines) – 4 Posts
17. Mechanic Power Electronics (Inverters, UPS, and Maintenance of Drives) – 4 Posts
18. Mechanic Electrical Power Drives – 4 Posts
19. Computer and Peripherals Hardware Repair and Maintenance Mechanic – 2 Posts
20. Computer Networking Technician – 2 Posts
Apprenticeship Training - Two Year
1. Mechanic Marine Diesel – 6 Posts
2. Shipwright Steel – 6 Posts
3. Shipwright Steel – 6 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Class 10th passed (Class 8th for fresher Rigger) with minimum 50% marks and must have successfully completed ITI in relevant trade as recognized by National / State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT / SCVT) with minimum 65% marks.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_103_1819b.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 14 to 21 years as on 1st April 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official notification.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a merit list made from their marks in Matric & ITI Examination. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam and Oral Test.
