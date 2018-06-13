GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Naval Ship Repair Yard Kochi Recruitment 2018: 128 Apprentices Posts, Apply before 24th July 2018

NSRY Kochi is inviting applications from ITI qualified candidates (male/ female) in various designated trades for 1 and 2 year training. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 24th July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 13, 2018, 4:54 PM IST
Image for representation.
Naval Ship Repair Yard Kochi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 128 Apprentice vacancies has begun on the official website of Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi - indiannavy.nic.in. NSRY Kochi is inviting applications from ITI qualified candidates (male/ female) in various designated trades for 1 and 2 year training. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 24th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:


How to apply for Naval Ship Repair Yard Recruitment 2018 for Apprentices?

Step 1 – Visit the official advertisement - http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_26_1819b.pdf
Step 2 – Understand the job requirement and eligibility criteria
Step 3 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 4 – Fill in the prescribed format of application form
Step 5 – Send the Downloaded application form along with other required documents at below mentioned address:

‘Admiral Superintendent (for Officer-in-Charge, Apprentices Training School), Naval Ship Repair Yard, Naval Base, Kochi – 682004’

Direct Link - http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_26_1819b.pdf

Naval Ship Repair Yard Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 128
ONE YEAR TRAINING: 121
Machinist – 9
Instrument mechanic – 5
Fitter – 15
Refrigeration Air Conditioning Mechanic – 8
Electroplater – 4
Welder (Gas & Elect) – 12
Painter(General) – 8
Electrician – 16
Electronic Mechanic – 13
Turner – 6
COPA – 19
Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV) – 6
TWO YEAR TRAINING: 7
Foundry Man – 2
Plumber - 5

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with minimum 50% marks & must possess ITI Certificate (Provisional National Trade Certificate is acceptable) in relevant Trade with aggregate 65% marks.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_26_1819b.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 21 years as on 21st October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Matric & ITI Examination, Written Test and Oral Exam.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
