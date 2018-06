Naval Ship Repair Yard Kochi Recruitment 2018: 128 Apprentices Posts, Apply before 24th July 2018

Naval Ship Repair Yard Kochi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 128 Apprentice vacancies has begun on the official website of Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi - indiannavy.nic.in . NSRY Kochi is inviting applications from ITI qualified candidates (male/ female) in various designated trades for 1 and 2 year training. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 24th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official advertisement - http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_26_1819b.pdf Step 2 – Understand the job requirement and eligibility criteriaStep 3 – Download the application form and take a print outStep 4 – Fill in the prescribed format of application formStep 5 – Send the Downloaded application form along with other required documents at below mentioned address:‘Admiral Superintendent (for Officer-in-Charge, Apprentices Training School), Naval Ship Repair Yard, Naval Base, Kochi – 682004’Direct Link - http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_26_1819b.pdf Naval Ship Repair Yard Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 128ONE YEAR TRAINING: 121Machinist – 9Instrument mechanic – 5Fitter – 15Refrigeration Air Conditioning Mechanic – 8Electroplater – 4Welder (Gas & Elect) – 12Painter(General) – 8Electrician – 16Electronic Mechanic – 13Turner – 6COPA – 19Mechanic Motor Vehicle (MMV) – 6TWO YEAR TRAINING: 7Foundry Man – 2Plumber - 5The applicant must be class 10th or 12th passed with minimum 50% marks & must possess ITI Certificate (Provisional National Trade Certificate is acceptable) in relevant Trade with aggregate 65% marks.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_26_1819b.pdfThe age of the applicant should not be more than 21 years as on 21st October 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Matric & ITI Examination, Written Test and Oral Exam.