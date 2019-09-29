Navaratri 2019: Puja Vidhi to Worship Goddess Shailputri on First Navratra

Navaratri 2019 begins on Sunday (September 29). All the nine days of Navratri are dedicated to nine different forms of Goddess Durga.

The first day of the Navratri or nine days is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, who was born to the King of Mountains.

Goddess Shailputri literally means the daughter (putri) of the mountain (shail).

An absolute form of Mother Nature, Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. She is usually identified as the form of Goddess Durga that rides on Nandi, a bull. Maa Shailputri holds a trishul in her right hand and lotus flower in her left hand.

She is also referred to as Goddess Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva and mother of Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya. Maa Shailputri is worshipped as the goddess of the muladhara chakra or root chakra. It is said that upon awakening this Shakti, one begins their journey to spiritual awakening. Therefore, this avtaar of Goddess Durga is worshipped on the first day of Navratri.

First Day of Navratri 2019: Here’s how to worship Maa Shailputri

As this form of Goddess Durga is worshipped in the first day of Navratri, one should get up early for and get ready for Puja Sthapna. It is considered auspicious to wear yellow clothes while sitting in Puja. Worship Maa Shailputri with Stotra path and Kavach. In the earning, perform aarti and distribute Prasad.

First Day of Navratri 2019: Mantra to worship Maa Shailputri

During the puja on the first day of Navratri, one should read the mantra:

Vandē vāddrichatalābhāya candrārdhakr̥taśēkharāma |

vr̥ṣārūḍhāṁ śūladharāṁ śailaputrī yaśasvinīm ||

First Day of Navratri 2019: Auspicious colour of the day

Each day of Navratri has its own colour. On the first day of Navratri, one should wear the vibrant colour of orange, as it is the first incarnation of Maa Shailaputri. Orange is also the colour of happiness and energy.

