'Navaratri Brahmotsavam' Begins At Tirumala Sans Devotees

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh):: Amid strict adherence to COVID-19 precautions, the annual ‘Navaratri Brahmotsavam’ of Lord Venkateswara shrine at nearby Tirumala began on Friday. In view of the coronavirus pandemic-induced situation, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, decided to organise the nine-day festivities without processions and participation of devotees, a temple official said.

The ‘Brahmotsavam’ is now being performed inside the hill temple with only the high priests and top TTD officials taking part by following coronavirus protocols, he added. PTI NVG NVG 10162108 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor