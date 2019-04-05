English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naveen Patnaik Jogs Down the Poll Track, Shares His 'Friday Fitness' Mantra & a Warning for Opposition
In a video released by CM office, 72-year-old Patnaik, attired in black, can be seen jogging and exercising at Naveen Nivas amid the chirping of birds.
New Delhi: Not just celebs, fitness and exercise have found prominent place even in politicians "not-to-miss" list. After former PM HD Deve Gowda's display of tough physical exercises, it's Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to showcase his health regime.
In a video released by CM office, 72-year-old Patnaik, attired in black, can be seen jogging and exercising at Naveen Nivas amid the chirping of birds. The leader can also be seen using a cycle, lifting dumbbells and other equipment. But he doesn't just exercise, he is also keeping a track of what's going around him. While cycling, Patnaik can be seen watching news on his television set. And before the clip ends, the leader says smilingly, "Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha."
According to sources, the video was released to put an end to speculations that the BJD chief is unwell.
Patnaik is gunning for fifth straight term in office. His party Biju Janata Dal has dominated Odisha's political discourse for the past two decades. The leader had founded the BJD in 1997, and stormed to power in 2000. The BJD was in alliance with the BJP for nine years from 2000, but Patnaik had pulled out from the alliance before the 2009 polls.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
