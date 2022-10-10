Naveen Patnaik Launches India’s First FIFA-Initiated ‘Football for All’ Initiative in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched ‘Football for All’ initiative in an effort to take the culture of playing the sport to the grassroots in the state. The programme has been initiated by FIFA in partnership with the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

According to an official statement issued by the state government, over 43,000 footballs will be distributed to children in about 2,000 schools. This is the first such programme of FIFA in India that aims at promoting football among school children.

Under the #FootballForAll programme, over 43,000 footballs will be distributed to children in about 2,000 schools. This is first such programme by FIFA to promote football in the country. CM looked forward to future partnerships with FIFA for development of football in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/w3GEkzIvTw — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 10, 2022

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pattnaik said that Football is the most popular game and brings together people across the globe. Hoping that these partnerships and initiatives will help football development in the country, he said, “We are quite focused on football development, especially women’s football. As a legacy of the World Cup, we will have good infrastructure and coaching programs.”

He said that it’s a proud moment for Odisha to be the host venue for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. “We have partnered with AIFF and FIFA to bring the best of football to the State. This World Cup will give a major boost towards the development of football in the state,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the launch of the programme, Chief Minster thanked FIFA for choosing Odisha to launch the initiative and appreciated the role of Dr Achyuta Samanta and KIIT-KISS for bringing this to Odisha.

The Chief Minister added that he looked forward to future partnerships with FIFA for the development of football in Odisha.

Director of ‘Football For Schools’, FIFA, Fatimata Sow Sidbe joining over virtual platform appreciated the role of the Chief Minister and the Odisha government in the promotion of sports in the state.

She said, “football is a powerful platform to change society. She said that ‘Football for All’ is a FIFA vision to make football truly global. The programme will provide life skill support to children.”

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said that under the vision of CM Naveen Patnaik, the state is investing heavily in sports infra. “FIFA partnership will help promote football at the school level,” he added.

On the occasion, Sports Minister Behera also presented footballs to students of Unit-9 girls High School and Capital High School Bhubaneswar in presence of Chief Minister Patnaik.

