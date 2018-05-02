GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Naveen Patnaik Wants 'Ahimsa' to be Added in Constitution as Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2018, 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Placards being placed on Mahatma Gandhi's statue after a protest by BJP MPs against Congress party during the budget session at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday attacked those spreading hatred on the lines of caste and religion in the country, and called for inclusion of non-violence in the preamble of India's Constitution.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's doctrine of non-violence, Patnaik said progress cannot be achieved without peace and "progress requires the defeat of those who divide society on basis of class, caste and religion".

Speaking at the first meeting of the National Committee for Commemoration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi next year, he said: "I believe the greatest tribute India could pay Gandhiji on his 150th anniversary is to include the uniquely Indian ideal of Ahimsa, of non violence, in the preamble of the Indian Constitution," he said.

This, he underlined, will ensure that future generations - not just Indians but people around the world - will be reminded of the profound truth of this principle.

Quoting once again Gandhi, who said freedom is only a wooden wolf as long as poverty exists, Patnaik said the menace cannot be eradicated without non-violence.

President Ram Nath Kovind chaired the meeting of the 'national committee' mandated to approve policies and plans and also supervise and guide the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in 2019. It includes the vice president, the prime minster, Union Council of Ministers, chief ministers, former prime ministers and opposition party leaders.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
