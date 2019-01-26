English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naveen Patnaik's Sister and Author Gita Mehta Declines Padma Shri to Avoid Pre-Poll 'Embarrassment'
In statement, Gita Mehta said the award may end up embarrassing both her and the government months before elections.
File photos of Naveen Patnaik and Gita Mehta.
New Delhi: In a rare snub to the government, New York-based author and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta has declined the Padma Shri award announced on the eve of Republic Day, saying the timing of the gesture months before elections may be “misconstrued”.
In a statement, Mehta said the award may end up embarrassing both her and the government.
“I am deeply honoured that the Government of India should think me worthy of a Padma Shri but with great regret I feel I must decline as there is a general election looming and the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment both to the Government and myself, which I would much regret (sic),” the statement said.
Months before she was conferred the honour, Gita and her husband, famour publisher Sonny Mehta, had reportedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an unusually 90-minute long meeting, which was seen as the BJP’s attempt to inch closer to BJP leader Naveen Patnaik before general elections.
Patnaik, much like his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, has been under attack from the anti-BJP bloc, particularly the Congress, for being soft on the saffron party. The BJD chief had also given the mega opposition rally in Kolkata on January 19 a miss.
Reiterating his party’s charge of the BJD being a ‘B team’ of the BJP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had at an election rally in Odisha on Friday accused Patnaik of being “remote-controlled” by Modi.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In a statement, Mehta said the award may end up embarrassing both her and the government.
“I am deeply honoured that the Government of India should think me worthy of a Padma Shri but with great regret I feel I must decline as there is a general election looming and the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment both to the Government and myself, which I would much regret (sic),” the statement said.
Months before she was conferred the honour, Gita and her husband, famour publisher Sonny Mehta, had reportedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an unusually 90-minute long meeting, which was seen as the BJP’s attempt to inch closer to BJP leader Naveen Patnaik before general elections.
Patnaik, much like his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao, has been under attack from the anti-BJP bloc, particularly the Congress, for being soft on the saffron party. The BJD chief had also given the mega opposition rally in Kolkata on January 19 a miss.
Reiterating his party’s charge of the BJD being a ‘B team’ of the BJP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had at an election rally in Odisha on Friday accused Patnaik of being “remote-controlled” by Modi.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results