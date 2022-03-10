Navelim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Navelim seat in Goa. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Digvijit Chavan (IND), Avertano Furtado (INC), Pratima Betsy Coutinho (AAP), Antonio Alvares (IND), Mohammad Rehan Mujawar (NCP), Ulhas Tuenkar (BJP), Bento Da Silva (RGP), Valanka Natasha Alemao (TMC), Francisco Andre Co Laco (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.8%, which is -5.28% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Luizinho Faleiro of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Navelim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.33 Navelim (नवेलिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Navelim is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 28,689 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,225 were male and 14,464 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Navelim in 2022 is: 1,017 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,349 eligible electors, of which 13,726 were male,13,623 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,903 eligible electors, of which 11,891 were male, 12,012 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Navelim in 2017 was 5. In 2012, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Luizinho Faleiro of INC won in this seat defeating Avertano Furtado of IND by a margin of 2,478 which was 11.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 38.33% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Avertano Furtado of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Churchill Alemao of INC by a margin of 2,145 votes which was 11.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 54.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 33 Navelim Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Navelim are: Digvijit Chavan (IND), Avertano Furtado (INC), Pratima Betsy Coutinho (AAP), Antonio Alvares (IND), Mohammad Rehan Mujawar (NCP), Ulhas Tuenkar (BJP), Bento Da Silva (RGP), Valanka Natasha Alemao (TMC), Francisco Andre Co Laco (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.08%, while it was 78.58% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Navelim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.33 Navelim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 36. In 2012, there were 35 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.33 Navelim comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Navelim , 2. Talaulim and 3. Aquem (Census Town), in Salcete Taluka; Davorlim (Census Town) of Davorlim Saza in Salcete Taluka;

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Navelim constituency, which are: Benaulim, Velim, Margao, Curtorim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Navelim is approximately 18 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Navelim is: 15°15’16.6"N 73°58’08.4"E.

