Navi Mumbai: Body Parts of Man Found in Plastic Bag, Murder Probe on

The body parts of an unidentified man in the 30-40 years age group was found in a plastic bag dumped in a drain in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered against unidentified persons and efforts were on to trace the identity of the victim, Senior Inspector Vikas Ramgude of APMC police station said.

“Passersby alerted the police after a foul smell pervaded the area, near Mathadi Chowk leading to Korpi village, on Sunday morning. The head and torso are missing. Further probe is underway," he added.

