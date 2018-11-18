English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Navi Mumbai Cop Rapes Constable After 'Spiking' Soft Drink, Blackmails Her with Video; No Arrest Yet
A woman constable has alleged that sub inspector Amit Shelar had raped her in March last year after spiking her soft drink. She was also allegedly beaten up by the accused.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: A Sub Inspector with Navi Mumbai police's Crime Branch was Saturday booked for allegedly raping a woman constable, an official said.
The complainant, who approached CBD police station Saturday, has alleged that sub inspector Amit Shelar had raped her in March last year after spiking her soft drink, the official said.
The 31-year-old complainant has also told police that the accused had recorded the incident and had threatened to circulate it, the official added. She has said the accused raped her several times in places like CBD, Panvel, Kamothe and Kharghar, he informed.
She was also allegedly beaten up by the accused, the official said. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against Shelar under relevant sections of the IPC for rape and assault as well as under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The official added that the accused had not been arrested yet. The accused and victim knew each other from 2010 when they were posted at the same police station, the official said.
The complainant, who approached CBD police station Saturday, has alleged that sub inspector Amit Shelar had raped her in March last year after spiking her soft drink, the official said.
The 31-year-old complainant has also told police that the accused had recorded the incident and had threatened to circulate it, the official added. She has said the accused raped her several times in places like CBD, Panvel, Kamothe and Kharghar, he informed.
She was also allegedly beaten up by the accused, the official said. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against Shelar under relevant sections of the IPC for rape and assault as well as under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The official added that the accused had not been arrested yet. The accused and victim knew each other from 2010 when they were posted at the same police station, the official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Kareena Kapoor Khan Read a Letter That Saif Ali Khan Wrote to Ex-wife Amrita Singh
- No filter Neha: From Dating 75 women to Being Stranded by an Ex, Angad Bedi Bared it All on Neha Dhupia's Show
- Alyque Padamsee, Ad Man & Thespian, Passes Away at 90; PM Modi and Nation Mourn
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...