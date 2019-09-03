Mumbai: Four people were killed after a major fire broke out at the ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran around 7am on Tuesday, with authorities saying several people were still feared trapped inside the premises.

The fire broke out in stormwater drainage early morning at the Uran plant, said ONGC, adding that fire services and crisis management team immediately pressed into action.

The company claimed that there has been no impact on oil processing and said that gas is being diverted to Hazira Plant.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

