ONGC Fire: 4 Killed, 3 Injured in Blaze at Plant Navi Mumbai Uran, Several Feared Trapped
ONGC claimed that there has been no impact on oil processing and said that gas is being diverted to Hazira Plant. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
(Image: ANI)
Mumbai: Four people were killed after a major fire broke out at the ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran around 7am on Tuesday, with authorities saying several people were still feared trapped inside the premises.
The fire broke out in stormwater drainage early morning at the Uran plant, said ONGC, adding that fire services and crisis management team immediately pressed into action.
The company claimed that there has been no impact on oil processing and said that gas is being diverted to Hazira Plant.
The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Spotted Together Again, Fans Question Sister Krishna
- Sara Ali Khan Replaced by Radhika Madan in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium?
- Vodafone Minimum Recharge on Prepaid Reduced to Rs 20 Per Month: Report
- Geeta Phogat Announces Pregnancy News on Social Media