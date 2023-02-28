CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manish SisodiaDelhi Excise ScamJ&K EncounterSpiceJet Delhi Triple Murder
Home » News » India » No Mumbai Local Trains on Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul Line After 3 Coaches of Trans-Harbour Line Derail
1-MIN READ

No Mumbai Local Trains on Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul Line After 3 Coaches of Trans-Harbour Line Derail

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 12:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed to the spot.(Image: Shutterstock)

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed to the spot.(Image: Shutterstock)

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said three coaches from the motorman's end derailed at around 8.45 am when the train was about to reach Kharkopar station, located about 30 km from Mumbai, on Belapur-Kharpokar line in Navi Mumbai

Three coaches of a local train derailed at Kharkopar station in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, adjoining Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The derailment led to suspension of rail traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharkopar suburban corridor, Central Railway (CR) officials said.

There was no report of injury to any passenger, CR’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar was quoted by PTI. However, trains of Belapur-Kharkopar-Nerul line have stopped running.

He said three coaches from the motorman’s end derailed at around 8.45 am when the train was about to reach Kharkopar station, located about 30 km from Mumbai, on Belapur-Kharpokar line in Navi Mumbai.

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed to the spot, another official said.

The train traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharpokar suburban corridor has been suspended, the official said. The cause of the derailment is not yet clear, officials said.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. mumbai
first published:February 28, 2023, 11:34 IST
last updated:February 28, 2023, 12:17 IST
Read More