Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena Corporator Booked for Molestation

A Shiv Sena corporator from Navi Mumbai has been booked on charges of molesting a 19-year-old college student after promising to help her financially, police said on Tuesday.Namdeo Bhagat, a Shiv Sena member of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), allegedly molested the woman at his farmhouse in Dighode village near the coastal town of Uran in adjoining Raigad district on Sunday, a police official said.The 51-year-old corporator, who is also a member of the NMC standing committee, had called the victim to his farmhouse on the pretext of helping her financially, he said.The woman filed a complaint after which an offence under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against the corporator on Monday at the Uran police station, the official said.Bhagat is absconding, he said, adding further probe is underway.